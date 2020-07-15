Industry and Government unite to launch Construction Talent Retention Scheme

The Government has moved to secure vital talent needed to build the UK's recovery from Covid-19, protecting employment for thousands of people working in the construction sector.

Construction Talent Retention Scheme will keep skills in the sector, matching displaced workers with employers seeking new staff

Scheme is based on proven model to safeguard talent in the aerospace and automotive sectors

Supported by the Construction Leadership Council (CLC) and all leading sector trade bodies



The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, today (8 July) announced the launch of the Construction Talent Retention Scheme, a partnership between the Government and industry to secure essential talent in the UK construction sector.

The Construction Talent Retention Scheme, to formally launch later this month, will be an online portal that supports redeployment of staff at risk of redundancy across the sector, while also enabling temporary employee loans between businesses. The Scheme give displaced workers from other sectors a route to find new employment in construction.

Construction Leadership Council (CLC) co-chair Andy Mitchell added: “This is a great example of what we can achieve when we work collaboratively with Government and we look forward to continuing in this spirit when the proposals and recommendations of our broader Roadmap to Recovery are published. In the meantime we will work with our members and industry stakeholders to encourage the scheme’s use and success.”

Association for Consultancy & Engineering (ACE) chief executive Hannah Vickers said: “This is a proven solution with a strong track-record in other sectors, cross-industry support and pledges from our leading employers. It is vital we keep the skills in our sector to avoid a talent drain and is the only way we will be able to ramp-up activity to lead the recovery of the wider economy and deliver growth through new buildings and infrastructure.”

Group chief executive of Mace, and skills workstream lead at the Construction Leadership Council, Mark Reynolds, said: “The CLC’s Construction Talent Retention Scheme will offer a critical lifeline for the construction industry, it will help the industry retain and share our exceptional talent needed to deliver vital infrastructure and support the country’s recovery plan. The scheme is a great example of Government and industry collaboration during these challenging times for the construction sector. We are delighted to support the initiative as a real solution to protecting employment for thousands in our industry, continuing to build a better future.”

The not-for-profit programme now has funding secured until the end of the financial year, providing a free online platform for any organisation looking to hire, while ensuring that candidates’ skills and experience are given a prominent platform within the industry.

