ATAG commercial takes to the floor with new boiler range

ATAG's new range.

ATAG Commercial has launched a new range of high efficiency gas boilers

The range comprises the company’s first ever floor standing unit – the XL-f – as well as the wall-hung XL-w. Boasting the exceptional levels of quality and performance for which ATAG Commercial is renowned, the new boilers offer greater flexibility in terms of installation, as well as ease of maintenance.

The new XL-f and XL-w ranges both offer outputs of 70 to 200kW from a single boiler and up to 1.6MW in cascade. All models benefit from an excellent footprint to power ratio for greater flexibility in terms of installation, which also enables them to be fitted in small spaces and plant rooms. There are six XL-f and six XL-w boilers to choose from, each available in one Single Heat Exchanger Compact (SEc) and one Single Heat Exchanger (SE) models, as well as two Double Heat Exchanger Compact (DEc) and two Double Heat Exchanger (DE) versions. These Double Heat Exchanger models have the added advantage of built-in backup, with each heat exchanger able to operate independently.

XL-f: ATAG Commercial’s first ever floor standing boiler

The star addition to ATAG Commercial’s boiler range is the XL-f. Not only is this the most compact floor standing unit available from the company (measuring just 1.8m high including the flow and return manifolds, as well as the horizontal flue), its low water content also makes it the lightest. All models can be installed in cascade in-line or back-to-back (via a dedicated wall hung rack), offering installers and specifiers great flexibility, alongside an impressive maximum output of 1.6MW. Furthermore, XL-f boilers have flow and return manifolds positioned at the top of each unit, plus all the pumps, valves and connections can be fully accessed from the front. For projects requiring multiple units, up to four boilers can be installed in-line, while three or four models can also be fitted back to back.

XL-w: A wall-mounted powerhouse

Not only can the XL-w achieve superb outputs up to 1.6MW, models also benefit from a low installation height of just 1.7m. Plus, when fitted in cascade, these boilers have the smallest, most compact footprint (in terms of width) in the industry. As with their floor standing counterparts, up to four of these units can be fitted in-line, while there is also the option to install three or four models back to back (i.e. six and eight boilers respectively).

Commenting on the new products, Paul Martin, National Sales Manager at ATAG Commercial, said: “We are delighted to add the XL-f and XL-w to our range of high efficiency boilers and they are a major step forward from our existing commercial range. What helps set them apart from other units on the market is the internal redundancy offered by the double engine models; by utilising dual heat exchangers that operate independently from one another, these models effectively work as an internal cascade. What’s more, should one heat exchanger require replacement or repair, the other is still fully operational, ensuring a system doesn’t completely lose heat during maintenance or servicing.”

The XL-f and XL-w both make use of ‘plug and play’ technology, with the pump(s) and flue non-return valves neatly integrated inside each boiler, resulting in reduced set-up time and costs. In addition, installation is made more straightforward via an advanced cascade manager, while the boilers’ connectivity via new BUS modules allows easy integration into any Building Management Systems. These modules are supported by data protocols including additional gateways to BACnet, KNX, LONbus and MODbus protocols.

All XL-w and XL-f boilers have ATAG Commercial’s renowned stainless steel heat exchangers and flue gas circuits for long-lasting robustness, reliability and performance. Plus, every model is compatible with over 150 accessories, such as hydraulic and gas kits – which include low loss headers, plate heat exchangers, flue kits, filters, pressure switches and safety valves.

ATAG Commercial, which is part of the Ariston Thermo Group, is a manufacturer of gas fired condensing boilers suitable for a range of domestic and commercial applications. The powerful XL Series sits alongside the QR Series range of high efficiency boilers, with the company’s products proving to be highly successful throughout the UK for many years, blending manufacturing expertise with unmatched reliability.

Related links:

Related articles: