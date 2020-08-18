Octave Design Services becomes Multi Award Winning M&E Consultancy after only 2 years of Business

Octave Design Services have been recognised by SME News as Leading Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Consultancy 2020-Cheshire.

Launched in June 2018 by Mechanical Design Engineer Carl Pratt, Octave Design Services in Runcorn, Halton have recently been recognised by SME News (Small to Medium Enterprise) as Leading Mechanical & Electrical Engineering Consultancy 2020-Cheshire. This follows their win in 2019 as ‘New Business of the Year’ within the Halton Region, against some very strong competition.

Octave have also been shortlisted as a finalist in two categories at the North West Business Awards (New Business of the Year and Business of the Year Under 10 Employees. The awards night is due to take place in Manchester on 18th September 2020 subject to COVID 19 restrictions.

Octave Design Services was launched following a difficult time for Carl and his family having had some time away from working as a contractor following Carl’s young son having had a heart transplant (see full story on Octave Design Services Website in the link below).

Since launching in June 2018, Octave have been involved in over 60 projects ranging from boiler plant replacements, to large residential apartment blocks to industrial piping design.

Related links: