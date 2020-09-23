Rinnai range of accredited CPD subjects for continuous hot water heating units & systems

CPD on temp accurate & limitless hot water flows for all commercial sites

Now readily and freely available from Rinnai is a range of CPDs for designers, specifiers and building services consultants & engineers working on any type of commercial sites requiring limitless flows of temperature accurate hot water for personal hygiene, laundry, food production and all other cleaning and disinfecting regimes.

The CPDs are available via Microsoft Teams or Zoom or, provided all safety measures are strictly observed and practised, in face-to-face meetings on site of the end-user, specifier or building services consultant and engineer.

The current list of CPD subjects is as follows

Continuous Flow Hot Water - an appreciation

Energy Efficiency On Demand Hot Water – how it works and comparison to other systems

Hot Water Heating Units & Systems - an appreciation

Hot Water System Design – using continuous flow mode

Continuous Flow Delivering Low Temperature – uses and legislation

Precision Temperature Control of Hot Water – for commercial delivery systems

Rinnai, through its CPD and Training programmes, looks to clarify and engage with the market to assist decision making and understanding of the different messages faced by today's engineers, installers and designers.

Says Chris Goggin, Operation Director, “We can demonstrate how innovation can reduce the burden on fossil fuels whilst maximising renewable gains. We will look at the growing support for continuous flow technologies and how this can benefit the industry versus traditional storage systems. We will analyse water heating design and specification discussing design issues and best practice for G3 and legionella prevention. We can prove that continuous flow means value engineering that lasts a long working life.

Rinnai has invested in a successful combination of a fully equipped training facility, as well as these CPD courses, which are supported by a complete state-of-the-art multimedia suite – which can deliver bite-size 1-hour courses to suit the needs of any organisation.

Rinnai is the world’s leading manufacturer of continuous flow hot water systems - it makes and sells 2 million units each year. The range of units can be manifolded to supply, provided there is a constant supply of gas and water, limitless hot water to any site of any size. This means fast, efficient, temperature-controlled water on demand at the point of delivery – kitchens, showers, accommodation blocks, bathrooms, washrooms. It also means far less space spent on plant rooms and no or little maintenance as all units are proven to be robust with a long, long working life

AECOM, a major global player in the building engineering services consultancy arena, concluded a report showing that continuous flow water heating systems have a clear advantage in terms of initial capital costs as well as life cycle costs over 20 years, when compared with stored hot water systems.

AECOM was commissioned to carry out a life cycle study on continuous flow water heating systems, and to provide a comparison with conventional storage systems. Two case studies were provided that are based on projects using continuous flow water heating systems.

AECOM then determined an equivalent storage-based system for each case study and compared operational and capital costs.

In both case studies the continuous flow system showed a clear advantage in terms of initial capital costs, as well as life cycle costs over 20 years, with the continuous flow system consistently lower in energy use than the two storage systems.

The cost saving advantage and energy efficiency can be up to as much as 35%.

Specifiers, building services consultants and engineers plus Installers and end-users can contact the company direct in gaining access to the supply of units. Email engineer@rinnaiuk.com

