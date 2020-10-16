ÜV SÜD is One of the First UK Consultancies to be Awarded ISO 19650 Accreditation

TÜV SÜD UK has become one of the first MEP consultancies in the UK to be awarded the ISO 19650 accreditation for its Building Information Modelling (BIM) service

The new ISO 19650 standard represents the latest international industry best practice for managing information over the whole life cycle of a built asset using BIM. It contains all the principles and high-level requirements for BIM Level 2, which is mandated by the UK Government for construction projects over £50m.

