MHI Q-Ton heat pump utilises patented technology in the world’s first two-stage compressor

As countries throughout Europe work to reach aggressive environmental goals in the next decade, many organisations are looking for new technologies to help them become carbon neutral.

One area that has increased the need for energy efficient options is heating and cooling. Heat pumps are a highly energy-efficient and sustainable heating source, giving them the ability to help decarbonize buildings. Asia and America have almost doubled heat pump sales between 2016 and 2018; while Europe has the fastest growing demand for installations. Nevertheless, heat pumps still only supply less than five percent of global heat demand.

Heat pumps use mechanical energy to transfer heat from a cool area to a warm area, or vice versa. Air-to-water heat pumps transfer the outdoor heat into a building or vice versa. By using this technology, it is possible to provide space heating, space cooling and hot water. For example, the Q-ton unit from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning Europe does this by utilising patented technology in the world’s first two-stage compressor. Follow the link below to read more:

