MHI Q-Ton heat pump utilises patented technology in the world’s first two-stage compressor

10 March, 2021
Factors driving heat pumps in Europe

As countries throughout Europe work to reach aggressive environmental goals in the next decade, many organisations are looking for new technologies to help them become carbon neutral. 

One area that has increased the need for energy efficient options is heating and cooling. Heat pumps are a highly energy-efficient and sustainable heating source, giving them the ability to help decarbonize buildings. Asia and America have almost doubled heat pump sales between 2016 and 2018; while Europe has the fastest growing demand for installations. Nevertheless, heat pumps still only supply less than five percent of global heat demand.

Heat pumps use mechanical energy to transfer heat from a cool area to a warm area, or vice versa. Air-to-water heat pumps transfer the outdoor heat into a building or vice versa. By using this technology, it is possible to provide space heating, space cooling and hot water. For example, the Q-ton unit from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Air-Conditioning Europe does this by utilising patented technology in the world’s first two-stage compressor. Follow the link below to read more: 

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

The Construction Playbook - Improving standards in public projects: Faster, greener, better

The Government has recently published a Construction Playbook outlining how government will work with the industry to improve standards in public projects with the objective of delivering these faster, better and greener.

New report outlines path towards decarbonisation for the off-grid manufacturing sector

A new report released by Liquid Gas UK (LGUK), the trade association for the LPG industry in the UK, outlines the route to decarbonising manufacturing off-grid businesses using LPG and bioLPG. 

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2021

created & hosted by: