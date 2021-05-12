Carrier Introduces XCT7, its Latest Generation of VRF Systems

Carrier marks a new milestone in Europe with the launch of XCT7, the latest generation of Carrier Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology.

The XCT7 systems provide unmatched advantages for customers, including improved reliability, enhanced system performance, high efficiency, a large operating range, easy installation and incredible flexibility. The systems can be customized to meet the specific demands of most projects. Up to four outdoor units can be combined to reach 104 horsepower with up to 64 indoor units per outdoor system. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Reliability and performance are at the heart of XCT7, providing customers with total peace of mind. This is due to the combination of advanced features including: an outdoor condenser with black-coated fin technology for enhanced corrosion resistance; anti-liquid shock protection for the compressor to reduce liquid shock failure rate; improved refrigerant distribution balance due to the centrifugal oil separator; and smooth supply of lubricant due to the 10-stage oil return technology.

