Save space and improve handling with new Upton boiler pipework kits

Hamworthy’s Upton boiler is now available with improved pipework kits. Hamworthy has made a number of changes including; reducing size and weight, and adding eyelets for easier delivery and handling.

Over 1MW output is possible from a one metre squared boiler footprint. To support installation, pipework kits have a choice of options.

Available in 18 models from 98 – 1,046kW output (@50/30°C). The aluminium heat exchanger in the boiler has excellent heat transfer up to 97% gross seasonal efficiency. The modular stacking design and integrated sequence controls, the 3-boiler stack can modulate at a turndown ratio of 15:1 and accurately match the heat demand with little/no wasted energy The new pipework kits are available for 2-high and 3-high configurations and 3 pipe sizes – DN100, DN150, and DN200.

