Record numbers attend Rinnai CPD on Hydrogen

Manufacturer of Hydrogen blend ready condensing hot water heating systems Rinnai is reporting ‘record’ levels of attendance for its newest CPD course, ‘Hydrogen and Hydrogen blends as a means of decarbonising the UK Energy network’ with over 300 attending in just one six-week period recently.

Contractors, installers, specifiers and consultants are asked to contact the company direct for bespoke CPDs on Hydrogen and related topics. Contact Rinnai for dates and times of forthcoming CPD courses.

The CPD follows a completed and freely available report on hydrogen as a clean source of energy. The report is available on demand in either hard copy or electronically as a pdf.

The Hydrogen CPD and report specifies the significant national role and subsequent impact that hydrogen can affect in a societal and commercial context. The requirement for change in approach to energy distribution and consumption is well documented in national media and net-zero carbon emissions features as priority amongst international governments.

The Rinnai CPD cites the UK government 10-point plan, as well as the government white paper on energy entitled: “Powering our Net Zero Future,” as an underpinning authority in supporting the embracement of clean hydrogen. As hydrogen is the lightest, most abundant and environmentally benign element, scientists and international governments have identified it as a suitable and cleaner alternative to fossil fuels.

The CPD details the UK government plans for introducing and rapidly expanding a hydrogen economy. These plans include: the construction of a UK-wide network of operational stations which aim to reduce the cost of hydrogen by more than 20%. This reduction will enable a drive by gas grid operation to heat a town entirely on hydrogen by 2030.

However, hydrogen is not naturally occurring, it must be manufactured. The production of hydrogen is versatile and can be achieved through several different methods leading to separately defined classifications which are based on its production process.

Green Hydrogen is the preferred method of production yet only accounts for 1% of total current global consumption due to its manufacturing costs. As much as 29% of global consumption stems from Blue Hydrogen and the remaining 70% is supplied through Grey Hydrogen.

Rinnai’s CPD and report focuses on the future UK development of a Blue Hydrogen production facility capable of cultivating 5GW of power also mentioned in the UK government’s 10-point plan report.

Information on the Hynet scheme, which aims to introduce a carbon neutral industrial zone in the North-West of England, is also high-lighted. £750 million is being invested into two Blue Hydrogen production plants which are projected to introduce the opening stages of an overall and eventual national Green Hydrogen transition.

Rinnai offers a full range of CPDs for designers, specifiers and building services consultants & engineers working on any type of commercial sites requiring limitless flows of temperature accurate hot water for personal hygiene, laundry, food production and all other cleaning and disinfecting regimes.

The CPDs are available via Microsoft Teams or Zoom or, provided all safety measures are strictly observed and practised, in face-to-face meetings on site of the end-user, specifier or building services consultant and engineer.

The current list of CPD subjects is as follows:

BioLPG- a cost effective and feasible blend with zero emissions

Continuous Flow Hot Water - an appreciation

Energy Efficiency on Demand Hot Water – how it works and comparison to other systems

Hot Water Heating Units & Systems - an appreciation

Hot Water System Design – using continuous flow mode

Continuous Flow Delivering Low Temperature – uses and legislation

Precision Temperature Control of Hot Water – for commercial delivery systems

Low Temp Hot Water as a means of reducing cost and CO2

Rinnai, through its CPD and Training programmes, looks to clarify and engage with the market to assist decision making and understanding of the different messages faced by today's engineers, installers and designers.

Says Chris Goggin, Operations Director, “We can demonstrate how innovation can reduce the burden on fossil fuels whilst maximising renewable gains. We will look at the growing support for Hydrogen-Ready continuous flow hot water technologies and how this can benefit the industry versus traditional storage systems. We will analyse water heating design and specification discussing design issues and best practice for G3 and Legionella prevention. We can prove that continuous flow means value engineering that lasts a long working life.

Rinnai has invested in a successful combination of a fully equipped training facility, as well as these CPD courses, which are supported by a complete state-of-the-art multimedia suite – which can deliver bite-size 1-hour courses to suit the needs of any organisation.

