ELCO launches brand new range of commercial air source heat pumps

29 July, 2021
Elco Aerotop

Two new models have been added to Elco's AEROTOP® range of air source heat pumps - available in outputs from 24kW to 48kW, while the larger AEROTOP® L can deliver outputs from 54kW to 88kW

All models in the range are reversible and can be supplied with flow and return manifolds for arrangements of up to four heat pumps, while 16 units can be managed by a cascade controller.

The range features an A++ ErP Energy Rating, COPs up to 4.25 and SCOP up to 4.3. Plus, next generation R32 refrigerant circuits, as well as a 70% reduction in Global warming Potential (GWP) compared to R410A refrigerant.

They seamlessly integrate with the company’s high efficiency condensing gas boilers.  Both L and M models benefit from an ‘ECO’ mode. In addition, integrated weather compensation can automatically adjust the internal temperature of each heat pump to match the external climate.    

