Adveco Reduces the Global Warming Potential of FPi Heat Pumps by 80%

Commercial hot water and heating specialist Adveco, introduces the FPi32 range of monobloc air to water heat pumps designed for use with domestic hot water applications.

The three models, available in 6, 9 and 12kW variants provide a low carbon source of hot water in a more compact, quieter, more efficient and easier to install unit.

Requiring almost a kilo less refrigerant to operate compared to the first generation FPi units, and with the gains from using R-32, the FPi32 range has just 20% of the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of its predecessor.

With an above average coefficient of performance (COP) up to 5.23 and a high Seasonal COP of up to 4.74, FPi32 ASHPs can make a real difference to a property’s energy consumption. Even with ambient air temperatures as low as -25°C the FPi32 can still provide hot water up to 55°C. This makes them ideal for integration into existing DHW distribution systems with higher thermal requirements. When combined with either a gas or electric water heater and controls, such as in Adveco’s packaged plant rooms, the FPi32 helps reduce emissions and increases efficiency without compromising reliability or performance.

