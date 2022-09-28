Modutherm HIU is the best performing unit on the market, following testing results from BESA

The unit has achieved top marks, registering the lowest VWART (volume-weight average return temperature) in both the high- and low-temperature tests, with values of 26oC (high) and 24oC (low) respectively.

MTA Plus HIU is perfect for use in 4th generation low-temperature heat networks that utilise heat pumps or boilers.

The BESA UK standard is the main test regime from which specifiers should compare HIU performance. CIBSE CP1 best practice also states that where indirect HIUs are specified, they should be used with a tested volume-weight average return temperature (VWART) of less than 33oC – which the MTA Plus improves upon by over 30%.

The MTA Plus is an indirect HIU featuring two high-performance SWEP heat exchangers. These allow the unit to deliver impressive outputs, offering DHW up to 75kW and heating up to 20kW.

