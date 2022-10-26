Armstrong launches mobile app to optimise pump performance: All the benefits and insights of pump manager now available on a mobile device

The new Armstrong App.

Armstrong Fluid Technology has announced a mobile app that brings all of the value and benefits of the Pump Manager subscription service to users of Android and iOS mobile devices.

Leveraging the advanced intelligence and connectivity of Armstrong Design Envelope pumps, Pump Manager is a cloud-based service that provides industry-leading pump analytics and performance insights along with alerts and notifications. The service supports Active Performance Management in HVAC systems and has proven to be valuable for end users and service personnel as they work to optimise HVAC performance.

For more information Telephone: +44 (0)8444 145 145, email: sales@armstrongfluidtechnology.com

