Armstrong launches mobile app to optimise pump performance: All the benefits and insights of pump manager now available on a mobile device

26 October, 2022
Armstrong App
The new Armstrong App.

Armstrong Fluid Technology has announced a mobile app that brings all of the value and benefits of the Pump Manager subscription service to users of Android and iOS mobile devices.

Leveraging the advanced intelligence and connectivity of Armstrong Design Envelope pumps, Pump Manager is a cloud-based service that provides industry-leading pump analytics and performance insights along with alerts and notifications. The service supports Active Performance Management in HVAC systems and has proven to be valuable for end users and service personnel as they work to optimise HVAC performance.

For more information Telephone: +44 (0)8444 145 145, email: sales@armstrongfluidtechnology.com

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Samsung Climate Solutions appoints new training manager Scott Young

Samsung Climate Solutions are delighted to welcome Scott Young (TMIET) to lead our expanding training programme. 

Price cap surge blows a hole in Government’s heating strategy

The expected surge in the energy price cap to a rumoured £4,266 in January 2023 is not only causing distress for households but has also blown a hole in the Government's domestic heating strategy.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: