New and exclusive from Modutherm: AW Monobloc heat pumps

Modutherm AW Monobloc 45kW

In response to increased demand and the company’s continued growth, Modutherm has launched a new and exclusive range of commercial heat pumps.

The AW Monobloc range has been specifically developed to offer consultants powerful heating, cooling and hot water outputs for a wide range of applications, including residential apartment buildings, schools, offices and hotels.

The new AW Monobloc is available in three models – 30kW, 45kW and 90kW – with all units capable of cascade arrangements up to 16 units from one controller, providing a maximum combined output of 1,440kW.

By utilising the latest inverter driven compressor and Enhanced Vapour Injection (EVI) technology, the AW Monobloc has an A++ energy efficiency rating alongside a COP up to 5.06. The impressive performance is achieved by automatically adjusting outputs according to heat demand for optimum system efficiency. In addition, the EVI stabilises the heat pump’s output and minimises energy consumption, which is particularly important in colder winter months.

