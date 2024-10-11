Decarbonising retail: Is R290 the right choice?

Stefan Lay, Product Manager for Cooling and Heating at Swegon UK&I, explains why a holistic approach that incorporates the right calculations, forward thinking technology choices and proper optimisation is essential to achieving meaningful sustainability goals in retail environments.

As the retail sector confronts the urgent need to reduce its environmental impact, decarbonising indoor environments has emerged as a critical challenge. From the shop floor to the back office, heating, cooling and ventilation systems are significant contributors to a store’s overall carbon footprint. However, simply opting for greener technology isn’t enough.

Before diving into the selection of technology, it’s vital to start the right calculations. It is easy to rush to adopt ‘green” solutions without fully understanding the specifics of their energy needs, resulting in systems that are either underperforming or excessively costly to operate.

An accurate upfront calculation involves a detailed energy audit of the store’s current systems, considering peak loads, seasonal variations and the specific demands of different areas within the store. This data is then used to model the potential performance of new systems, allowing for a clear comparison between current and proposed solutions. Using detailed models that consider both operational and embodied carbon can help retailers to simulate different scenarios, ensuring that the chosen system will perform optimally in all conditions.

Technology choice

When it comes to selecting the right technology, ambition is key. R290 refrigerant heat pumps, for example, represent a forward-thinking choice that far exceeds current regulatory requirements. With an ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) of just 0.02 (according to IPCC AR6), R290 is a natural refrigerant that offers significant environmental benefits over traditional HFCs.

However, it’s not just about choosing the newest technology as always, it’s about ensuring that the selected system is tailored to the specific needs of the environment. For instance, in a store located in a coastal region, the durability of the system against corrosion must be considered, while in urban environments, noise levels might be a priority.

The spark gap

The carbon footprint of a retail store is not solely determined by the efficiency of its heating and cooling systems but also by the energy source powering them. Retailers must be aware of how the grid’s energy mix impacts their carbon footprint. For example, even the most efficient heat pump will still indirectly produce significant emissions if it is powered by electricity generated from coal or natural gas.

Commissioning and optimisation

Even the best-designed system can underperform if it is not properly optimised. This isoften overlooked, yet it can result in up to a 15% reduction in energy use. This involves not just the initial commissioning of the system but also ongoing monitoring and adjustments.

Key optimisations can include adjusting compressor startup strategies to match the system’s load requirements, fine-tuning thermoregulation sequences and dynamically managing setpoints based on external conditions. Remote supervision tools can be incredibly valuable here, allowing for real-time monitoring and adjustments without the need for on-site intervention.

In many regions, the grid is becoming greener over time, which means that the carbon intensity of operating electric systems is decreasing. This trend should be factored into long-term planning, potentially justifying a higher upfront investment in electric systems that will become even more environmentally friendly as the grid improves.

However, optimisation isn’t a one-time effort. Retailers must commit to a programme of regular reviews and adjustments, using data collected from the system to continuously refine its operation. This ongoing attention to detail can make the difference between a system that simply meets standards and one that excels in reducing both costs and carbon emissions.

In conclusion

Ultimately, for decarbonisation of our built environment to succeed; it’s not enough to simply swap out old technology for something newer and greener. We must engage in careful upfront calculations, make the right technology choices, understand the complexities of the energy mix and shift more focus than before to not only upfront cost, but allocate resources to the optimisation of systems once installed. The journey to decarbonisation is complex, but with the right strategies in place it is entirely achievable.

