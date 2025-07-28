CPD Webinar - Close control Air Conditioning for Data Centres
On July 23rd 2025, Modern Building Services and Panasonic teamed up to present a CPD webinar on Close Control Airconditioning for DataCentres.
Presented by MBS editor Russell Drury and Andrew Elliott of Panasonic, the session covered
- the recent innovations currently on the market that have been developed specifically for data centres
- how these units are engineered to provide the precise and efficient climate control needed to keep the data centre equipment running smoothly
- achieving optimal performance and reliability.
Followed by a lively Q&A session.
We recorded the presentation so if you missed it you can watch it here now: