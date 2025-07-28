CPD Webinar - Close control Air Conditioning for Data Centres

On July 23rd 2025, Modern Building Services and Panasonic teamed up to present a CPD webinar on Close Control Airconditioning for DataCentres.

Presented by MBS editor Russell Drury and Andrew Elliott of Panasonic, the session covered

the recent innovations currently on the market that have been developed specifically for data centres

how these units are engineered to provide the precise and efficient climate control needed to keep the data centre equipment running smoothly

achieving optimal performance and reliability.

Followed by a lively Q&A session.

We recorded the presentation so if you missed it you can watch it here now:

Related articles: