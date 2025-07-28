CPD Webinar - Close control Air Conditioning for Data Centres

28 July, 2025
On July 23rd 2025, Modern Building Services and Panasonic teamed up to present a CPD webinar on Close Control Airconditioning for DataCentres. 

Presented by MBS editor Russell Drury and Andrew Elliott of Panasonic, the session covered

  • the recent innovations currently on the market that have been developed specifically for data centres
  • how these units are engineered to provide the precise and efficient climate control needed to keep the data centre equipment running smoothly
  • achieving optimal performance and reliability.

Followed by a lively Q&A session.

We recorded the presentation so if you missed it you can watch it here now: 

