Top marks for Rinnai and Bruce Towers for school refit during half term

Bruce Towers & Sons, based in the heartlands of East Anglia, recently completed a major refit of Rinnai hot water heating units in four separate plant rooms across two big schools over a half term.

Rinnai’s N Series hot water heating units were installed in cascade arrangements so that the schools and their thousands of staff and pupils had unlimited volumes of on demand temperature controlled hot water.

Says Bruce Towers, “We were able to install all the Rinnai units in the required arrangements in four plant rooms. Plant rooms come in all shapes and sizes, rarely are two even remotely similar. The Rinnai units are easy to work and are, in our long experience, a ‘fit and forget’ unit, apart from planned service and maintenance.

He adds,” We use Rinnai because they do what they say they will – virtually limitless supplies of hot water on demand and in an extremely energy efficient manner. They are space saving, fuel saving and time saving on site. We are a family business and give priority to installing any gas fired appliances in a safe, sustainable way. There is no compromise. We specialise in high quality service and installation. Although we are a regional business we can handle bigger jobs. We are plumbing and heating engineers, not number crunchers.”

The Rinnai N series includes the N1600i and N1600e, and both can deliver almost 1000 litres per hour at 50 degrees. The two 1600s have load profiles of XXL and are also water efficiency class A rated. The N1600i and N1600e models weigh 29kg and can both disperse 37 litres of clean temperature controlled hot water per minute.

All of N series models have an additional flow booster setting which allows even higher volumes once prerequisite conditions are met (dynamic water pressure of over 3 bar and water heater set to 40 or below). Other features benefits include:-

Stainless-Steel Primary Heat Exchanger increasing durability and providing market leading warranties (Up to 12 years)

Low-Nox burner technology futureproofing Rinnai continuous flow water heaters through the utilisation of patented advanced burner technologies.

13-1 turndown ratio – the largest available on the market.

Extremely quiet operation

Powerful fan motor to allow for longer flue runs to be achievable as well as a built-in flue damper. Increasing the flexibility of the appliance when it comes to flueing options.

Any number of Rinnai water heaters can be cascaded to supply the biggest of hot water demands.

The Rinnai Sensei N Series is designed for small or large commercial applications such as restaurants, hotels, care homes and gyms. Each unit can distribute large volumes of clean and safely delivered hot water that. Rinnai specialise in designing and manufacturing cost-effective domestic and commercial appliances that reliably perform to an optimum standard.

Bruce Towers and Sons are a family run plumbing and heating business established for coming on 35 years, specialising in both domestic and commercial plumbing, heating and gas services. Based in Norfolk the company’s work extends to the north Norfolk coast, Dereham, Norwich, Kings Lynn, Thetford and surrounding areas. The company also covers other counties including Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, Essex and London.

“All engineers are fully trained and qualified in the areas they work in, so customers are assured of the highest quality standard”, says Bruce Towers,

“We cover all types of plumbing and heating work including commercial and domestic projects from design to install and maintenance, so if it’s a tower block to a tap waste we can cover it. There’s no project to big or small, so whether it’s an annual service to a full plant room up grade and heating install we can assist you. These projects could include hotels, schools, surgery and leisure centres.”

