Kooltech launches KS1-BR41N heating and hot water control without a BMS

12 February, 2026
Kooltech

Kooltech has announced the launch of the KS1-BR41N, a new addition to its K-con bespoke solutions range.

Also known as K-BRAIN, this innovative, self-contained control solution simplifies operation of the Mitsubishi Electric CAHV-R air source heat pump for managing both heating and domestic hot water (DHW) demands.

Developed by Kooltech’s in-house experts, this cost-effective device removes the requirement for complex, expensive building management system (BMS) integration. The panel allows the user to set the DHW temperature and the flow heating temperature. A 3-port valve is controlled to enable the system to enter defrost mode with flow returned to the heating buffer, even if there is a DHW demand; once defrost mode is over, the system reverts to achieving the set point.

The KS1-BR41N provides contractors and specifiers with the key benefit of single-source accountability. By choosing this K-con bespoke solution, you can work solely with Kooltech for the heat pump system, components, and control package, streamlining procurement and eliminating the need to coordinate multiple suppliers.

