Albion Valves (UK) launches EasyFlow and EasyFlow Pro: a combination valve assembly for modern multi-occupancy buildings

Albion Valves (UK) has launched the EasyFlow and EasyFlow Pro, a new-to-the-market combination valve assembly designed for use in multi-occupancy buildings, available in two configurations.

Both configurations are manufactured from bronze for increased corrosion resistance to both dezincification and stress corrosion cracking, and overall product durability.

The EasyFlow valve assembly combines an isolation valve (approved as a stop valve under the Water Regulations Approval Scheme (WRAS)), a pressure reducing valve (PRV), in-line pressure gauges for upstream and downstream pressure measurement, a built-in double check valve (complies with water regulations and BS EN13959), and a Class D water meter connection point.

The EasyFlow Pro comprises the same part make-up as the EasyFlow, but has an additional isolation ball valve with an integral drain.

Both the EasyFlow and EasyFlow Pro models are supplied with a bespoke, moulded insulation jacket as standard, which complies with BS EN13501-1.

Both versions also come complete with an adaptor, meaning the unit is suitable for ¾ inch and 1 inch requirements.

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