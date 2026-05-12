Zehnder launches EVO for seamless MVHR install in tight spaces

Zehnder Group UK has unveiled the Zehnder EVO – a Passivhaus-certified, ultra-slim mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) system designed to overcome installation challenges in confined and challenging spaces.

Featuring a minimalist and intelligent design (approx. 210mm in depth), the Zehnder EVO is perfect for installation in ceilings, pitched roofs, slimline cupboards or service voids.

The new MVHR is purpose-built to be mounted either on ceilings or walls, horizontally, vertically or at an angle and features flexible bi-directional spigots to ensure smooth airflow at any angle as well as a double-rotating condensate drain so no inclination is required.

Where previously specifiers had viewed indoor environments with significant space constraints as potentially unviable or more challenging for MVHRs, the flexibility and size of the Zehnder EVO changes everything – particularly for off-site built projects such as POD manufacturing and modular housing.

But Zehnder EVO does more than just fit into compact spaces. The system boasts a heat recovery efficiency rate of up to 90%, ensuring minimal heat loss and contributing to substantial energy savings for end-users.

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