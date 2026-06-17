CABE awards two new accolades alongside 2026 Honorary Fellowship

At the CABE presidential inauguration on 8th May, the Association was delighted to present two new awards for 2026 alongside its Honorary Fellowship for this year.

The inaugural Earl of Lytton Award, so-called in honour of Earl John Lytton, has been established to recognise individuals holding CABE Membership who have made a significant contribution to the built environment outside of the Association. CABE was delighted to bestow this first Earl of Lytton Award to David Barley.

David Barley was nominated for his commitment to education, qualification development and the unwavering support offered to others across professions. He has made a profound difference to hundreds of students for more than 20 years, offering accessible learning experiences and actively working to advance their professional grades of membership.

A professional panel interviewer, CPD assessor and regional committee member for CABE for many years, David Barley continues to give back to industry and remains committed to the positive development of education within the built environment.

A Special CABE Board Commendation was given to Bernard Halliday during the inauguration. A CABE Member for almost 40 years, Bernard Halliday has offered longstanding support to CABE’s North West Region, currently serving as treasurer. Although retired, Bernard Halliday’s contributions continue, with voluntary activity including community and hospice support. The Board felt that Bernard Halliday’s exceptional personal commitment and service to both the profession and the wider community was worthy of recognition this year.

CABE was happy to present this year’s Honorary Fellowship to Eddie Tuttle, Director of Policy, Research and Public Affairs at the Chartered Institute of Building. Eddie Tuttle was nominated for demonstrating exceptional leadership and influence over his 16-year career at Chartered Institute of Building, shaping its approach to policy and external relations while fostering a unified voice across the built environment.

Widely respected, he has championed critical industry issues including housing quality, building safety and modern slavery, driving meaningful change through high-profile initiatives such as the Sir James Wates lectures and the CIOB Quality Commission.

His strategic collaboration with professional bodies, government and regulators, combined with a considerable public sector background, working with ministers on complex legislation, has positioned him as a key figure in advancing standards, the role of professional bodies, and best practice.

Related links:

Related articles: