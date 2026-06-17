Promoted content - R-DME - an energy source for the near future

Chris Goggin explains the relevance and value of rDME for sustaining rural businesses. r-DME offers operational and ecological benefits as an alternative fuel source for off-grid businesses that require practical, economical and technically feasibility heating and hot water solutions.

As a new era of energy production, distribution and consumption has emerged multiple governments are working hard to introduce alternative fuels into domestic energy mixes due to the economic and security uncertainty of fossil fuels.

Mainstream media rarely provides information on ratified energy variants that can sustain national demands. This article would like to bring the UK customer’s attention towards Renewable Dimethyl Ether (rDME) – an off grid, carbon reducing fuel that is a future possibility to support rural decarbonisation.

Renewable DME is a molecule-based fuel that can be produced through a wide range of renewable feedstocks which allows for quick and long-term sustainable production. rDME contains a similar chemical composition to Butane and propane and can be mixed with LPG in existing appliances in order to continue product operations.

A recent trial at the Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands was initiated to study the introduction of r-DME into market circulation and to study the feasibility of a 12% blended r-DME and LPG mix. A blended mix of r-DME and LPG was placed into appliances and infrastructure, both of which continued operations without interruption, whilst also reducing the carbon intensity of the fuel.

R DME combusts cleanly and releases no “soot” emissions. rDME has properties that make it suitable for use in modified compression‑ignition engines and dedicated diesel-replacement applications.

R-DME reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 85% better improving local air quality. Particulate and sulphur emissions are heavily reduced, with NOx emissions potentially lower depending on combustion control.

Operational plants for r-DME have been mooted including the £150 million commercial site in Teesside, although this project has been affected by time rescheduling issues.

Chris Goggin of Rinnai

Prior to the development of r-DME, LPG was the lowest carbon emitting source of fuel for the 15% of UK businesses that function off grid. Current energy market conditions could potentially introduce further alternative fuel sources such as renewable biofuel Dimethyl ether (DME) and BioLPG into active circulation.

In this present climate of geopolitical uncertainty, all energy products and appliances should be designed to encourage all aspects of national energy security and international decarbonisation. Domestic energy security alongside reducing emissions possess significance in the global hunt for clean and sustainable energies.

Europe and the wider world have entered a new age in terms of energy provision and security. Coupled with global decarbonisation targets, how separate nations provide domestic power and where fuel is imported from has become a serious issue. BioLPG and other fuels like DME successfully navigate these ethical issues and deliver all suited power requirements.

R-DME can offer efficient operational performance and is capable of fulfilling a role in the fragile international energy market. As fossil fuels are now heavily affected by geopolitical manoeuvrings governments will have to consider alternative energies that can improve domestic energy resilience when produced from local waste or renewable sources. One such energy that passes this criterion is r-DME.

Rinnai UK offer a wide range of Heat pumps, hybrid electrification and advancements in alternative biofuels such as r-DME and BioLPG which the latter performs identically to conventional LPG.

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