Conex Bänninger helping HVAC sector back to work with additional OEM support

Helping manufacturers back to work.

Conex Bänninger is helping manufacturers get back up and running again.

The company’s range of fittings, components and bespoke solutions, designed and engineered in Europe, are tried and trusted by some of the world’s largest OEMs, including some of the UK’s leading manufacturers of domestic and commercial boilers and heat pumps.

Bill Barlow, UK OEM business unit director at Conex Bänninger, said: “As the manufacturing sector gets back to business across the UK, we want to do all we can to support the industry and help get Britain building again.

“With this in mind, we’ve strengthened our production and service capabilities to ensure that we are well placed to supply the essential components our manufacturing customers in the HVAC sector will need as they look to get back to full production.

“As part of this, we’ve implemented the most stringent health and safety measures at our own manufacturing facilities in line with the current government guidelines to ensure we are safeguarding our customers and our employees whilst meeting the latest recommendations on hygiene and social distancing.”

Conex Bänninger works in partnership with OEMs to manufacturer high quality fittings and components to the specific requirements and the latest regulations of each customer, no matter how complex.

This includes tube, strip, cast and drawn components, with forming processes including bend, flare, swage, form, T drill, flow drill, radius dome, flat dome and fabrication. The company works with a wide range of materials including copper, cupro nickel, bronze, brass, steel and multi-layered pipe, produced at the company’s world class manufacturing plant in Poland and distributed to OEMs worldwide.

“By working closely with the product development teams within OEMs, we manufacture sustainable solutions that enable our customers to produce a finished product to the highest standards,” continued Bill.

“Our extensive range of off-the-shelf and bespoke/specialist fittings are designed and rigorously tested in line with ISO 9001 accreditation to the exacting requirements of each application, enabling our customers to meet strict deadlines, efficiency targets and environmental objectives.

“This commitment to manufacturing excellence is backed up by our first class service offering from our expert engineering, production and logistics teams.”

As well as manufacturing OEM solutions, Conex Bänninger is constantly developing new and innovative fittings for the HVAC, refrigeration and medical gas sectors.

This includes its Press, Sonic and MaxiPro ranges, offering flame-free installation solutions that are quick and easy to install, saving on labour costs and offering a secure, long-life, leak proof joint.

