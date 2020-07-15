SES Engineering Services delivers £22m+ of works to major London developments

SES Engineering Services has completed £22m+ of mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works to two landmark developments in London.

SES has delivered £13.2m worth of mechanical services to Helical’s Barts Square Phase Three project in central London. It marks SES’ second project at Barts Square, where Helical is redeveloping the old site of St Barts Hospital to create a landmark 3.2 acre mixed-use scheme.

Full mechanical and electrical (M&E) services were delivered across the 115,000 sq ft GIA scheme, including shell and core works and fit out of the development’s 91 high-end apartments across four blocks. SES’ dedicated offsite manufacturing facility, Prism, also built 46 MEP cupboards for the apartments, saving around 3,680 man hours in delivery time.

A further £9m of building services has also been completed at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s M7 commercial development in Stratford, which is set to become the new regional centre for HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

SES provided all shell and core mechanical works, domestic and major plant services, including a basement district heating plant, water and ventilation systems, across the 28,000 sq m 12-storey office scheme with roof garden, achieving a BREEAM rating of Excellent.

David Jenkins, SES’ Business Director, London and South East commented: “By utilising our offsite capacity to reduce man hours on site, using extensive digital engineering to ensure accuracy, and placing the highest priority on safety, these projects have been delivered efficiently and effectively for our clients.

“Delivering complex projects like this in the capital can be logistically challenging, but our track record is testament to our teams’ energy and expertise. We’re delighted to have been able to demonstrate this to our highly valued clients with the completion of the third phase of Barts Square and M7.”

Both Barts Square Phase Three and M7 Westfield projects demonstrate SES’ expertise in delivering complex commercial and residential builds across the capital. Other projects include Helical’s Barts Square Phase One, Argent’s Gasholders residential scheme, and currently, the firm is working with Canary Wharf Contractors on a dual residential scheme at the New District of Canary Wharf.

