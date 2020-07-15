NewCAT® S42 Smartphone available now

The Cat S42 is designed for reliability.

Bullitt Group introduces the Cat S42, a robust smartphone designed for reliability even in extreme situations.

The new addition to the range, now on sale with an MSRP of £229, benefits from Cat phones’ heritage and a decade of research and development in the design of rugged phones, bringing unrivalled toughness to this essential everyday work phone.

The Cat S42 is a remarkable workhorse with key features that customers in this segment truly value, especially a long battery life, market-leading rugged credentials, and a large and bright display that can be read in sunlight. Like all Cat phones it can also be regularly and thoroughly hygienically cleaned by being submerged and scrubbed with hot soapy water or disinfectant, an essential hygiene detail for those who must keep on working.

“Cat phones customers need a phone they can rely on, whether they are in the emergency services keeping us safe, or working in a hospital where hygiene is the priority, or in construction and needing a phone that’s tough enough to survive on site, day after day, the Cat S42 is designed to be utterly dependable and keep working for you,” said Peter Cunningham, VP Product Portfolio at Bullitt Group.

Tested to Cat phones’ demanding rugged standards with MIL SPEC 810H and IP68 ratings, it surpasses our rigorous and repeated drop testing from 1.8m onto steel, including multiple drops onto every side and corner, and is fully waterproof, tested submerged in water at depths up to 1.5m for 35 minutes. Like all Cat smartphones in the range, it is also put through vibration and tumble tests, salt mist conditions, and it’s built to operate in high and low extremes of temperature and to survive thermal shocks. Take it with you anywhere and everywhere. It's built tough to help you thrive in challenging outdoor work situations and extreme leisure pursuits alike.

Rugged to its core, the Cat S42’s super bright 5.5" HD+ 18x9 display is protected by scratch resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and can be read in bright sunlight, with a touch screen that can be controlled with wet fingers or when wearing gloves.

Key Specifications

Powerful 4,200mAh battery

Water / Dust proof (IP68), Drop tested to 1.8M onto steel, MIL SPEC 810H, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Waterproof Smartphone – up to 1.5 meters for 35 minutes

5.5" HD+ 18x9 display optimised for outdoor use with a touchscreen that can be used with wet fingers or when wearing gloves

Android™ 10 (with upgrade to 11)

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Expandable Storage (microSD™)

Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D chipset, 1.8GHz quad-core processor

13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera

LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi

Textured, extra grip design

Programmable Shortcut Key useful for Push to Talk (PTT), SOS (Lone worker app), or to easily launch its torch or camera

Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

3.5mm audio jack (waterproof)

Curated apps and content catalogue

Dual SIM – Nano SIM + microSD™

2-year warranty

Android Enterprise support

Security updates cover for 3 years

Zero-touch support

The Cat S42 smartphone has an MSRP of £229 and will be available to buy via the link below and multiple retailers and operators.

