Gilberts adds BIM portfolio

New from Gilberts

Building services BIM design and validation is simplified with a new facility from Gilberts Blackpool.

Britain’s leading independent air movement specialist has invested significant time and effort to ensure that Revit files for its entire range of most popular grilles, diffusers and louvres are now accessible.

The catalogue is available for free download upon registration via its dedicated BIM portal at www.gilbertsblackpool.com.

“Every one of our popular standard ranges is now included on the portal,” says Ian Rogers, Gilberts Sales Director. “We will continue to build on the core base, and, if there are specific requests, we have the internal capability and capacity to upload the relevant files within 48 hours. All our files are fully compliant with the BIM ISO19650 launched last year. Thus building services consultant, designers and contractors can validate their designs, and adjust if necessary, based around our products before a brick is laid.”

The BIM Portal compliments Gilberts’ existing range of support services for its clients. It offers full 3D modelling and Computational Fluid Dynamic (CFD) software services, and even has its own, in-house, laboratory to theoretically and physically test designs.

Gilberts’ expertise spans almost six decades; today it is the leading independent authority, with members of its team being sector experts, speakers, and educators across leading industry bodies.