Synapsys launches new smart lighting range

The new Synapsys LiGo+

An exciting range of products are now available for the control and integration of lighting systems from Synapsys.

The new Synapsys LiGo+ (and shortly the smaller LiGO2 for apartments and other small areas) provides advanced lighting features and also includes energy monitoring with easy connection to any BMS, home automation or IoT system, all using open protocols.

Technical Sales Manager James Barton said: “Lighting affects every facet of our life. We cannot operate without it, too much is uncomfortable, the shade of white can make us more or less active, and the application of colour can make even the most drab building look fantastic. It can also guide us to safety with emergency lights and signage. The Synapsys LiGO system can be commissioned by any competent person through the on board HTML 5 web pages, with no costly software or ongoing licence fee.”

To complete the range of lighting controls, Synapsys has exclusively partnered with Lunatone of Austria to provide single function controls, ballasts and sensors, all available through the new Synapsys eStore.

