“Excellent visibility” of ECS Check helps J Brand guarantee quality on site

More and more contractors are recognising the benefits of ensuring they have qualified workers on their jobs and raising standards to achieve competence. Using ECS Check, the free-to-use digital system from the Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS), businesses can verify that ECS cardholders are qualified to the required level for the job and prevent individuals slipping through the net using fraudulent or forged certificates.

J Brand, an electrical contracting and network infrastructure specialist business founded in 1933, is already discovering the benefits of ECS Check. The London based business prides itself on being able to guarantee the quality of its installations by employing more than 120 engineers. ECS Check means J Brand’s clients can have confidence in the identity and quality of the electrical workforce on their projects through ECS Check’s online portal, which allows users to validate the electrical workforce on site and produce electronic summaries for auditing and reporting.

Dan Little, Director of J Brand, said: “ECS Check provides excellent visibility of our supply chain as it gives us direct access to check qualifications and ECS card information. This improves our due diligence checks and makes this once slow, manual process a quick and efficient digital one. We pride ourselves on the quality of our work and ECS Check helps us reassure our clients that operatives on our sites or projects are qualified to carry out work professionally and safely.”

ECS Check is available through an online portal and smartphone app which can be used for verification of personnel on site. It complements the ECS virtual card which is available to all card holders and can also be accessed free of charge via a smartphone app.

