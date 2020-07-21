Underfloor air conditioning brings increased design freedom and headroom benefits to 77 Coleman Street refurbishment

77 Coleman Street

77 Coleman Street benefits from underfloor air conditioning system

An underfloor air conditioning system from AET Flexible Space has allowed architects to highlight key architectural features in a refurbishment in the heart of central London.

The 77 Coleman Street development benefitted from AET’s underfloor air conditioning system, which makes use of the void within the building’s raised-access floor, and so removes the need for traditional ceiling-based services and suspended ceilings. By using the existing 270mm floor void, the design team were able to preserve and highlight key architectural design features, including a unique terrazzo-patterned soffit.

Moving away from conventional ceiling-based services has allowed the project to boast unusually high floor to ceiling heights, creating a brighter, more open and inviting office environment. When used in refurbishments, underfloor air conditioning technology can typically offer increased headroom by 300mm or more.

AET Flexible Space worked with M&E consultant The GDM Partnership, and architects Buckley Gray Yeoman, for well over three years on the application and specification of their under floor air conditioning systems before receiving the order from M&E contractor Designer Group.

AET was also invited to present directly to the Kajima Properties development team and Property Managers, to reaffirm that their UfAC systems would deliver to the high standards set out for Kajima’s first venture into the London property market.

The 77 Coleman Street development is now in the final stages of completion. AET Flexible Space’s CAM-V underfloor air conditioning systems has now been installed across all seven floors of office space. Each floor is served by four CAM units, and the conditioned air is delivered into the space via 48 floor-recessed Fantile™ units. AET’s Fantile™ units induce conditioned air into the office space, eliminating cold draughts, whilst providing the end user complete control over temperature and air flow.