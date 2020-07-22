Energy Assets Group Plans for Accelerated Long-term Growth

Energy Assets Group begins a phased return to operations across the country

Energy Assets Group, the independent metering services and utility network construction and ownership business, is planning for accelerated long-term growth as it begins a phased return to operations across the country.

The success of the company’s business model recently led to its acquisition by Asterion Industrial Partners, EDF Invest and Swiss Life fund, a move welcomed by Energy Assets Group Chief Executive Colin Lynch as a springboard for expansion.

Commented Colin Lynch: “Compared to other businesses, we have been relatively lightly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we are returning to work in good shape, ready to continue the implementation of our growth plans across our core markets with additional resources available through the new investment.

“I am particularly excited about the new opportunities that these resources will open up for our people and our customers as we roll out plans for growth in step with Britain’s move towards a lower carbon economy. Our critical mass in energy metering, utility construction and asset ownership positions us strongly for this green revolution.”

Over the last 15 years, Energy Assets has grown from an owner and operator of gas meter assets into one of Britain’s most dynamic independent businesses in the energy sector, delivering multi-utility metering, utility network construction and local energy network ownership to a rapidly expanding customer base. Its customers range from public sector organisations and major energy suppliers to some of the biggest brands in housebuilding and retail.

The consortium of new investors commented: “In Energy Assets, we see a group of companies with great opportunity in the future. Their business model combines asset management with end-to-end service support for customers – from network construction and metering services to energy control technologies and final mile network ownership. We are very much looking forward to supporting the Group through the next stage of its development.”

