Neil Grant named KNX UK Champion for 2020

Neil Harris of Harris Grant

The KNX UK Association has named Neil Grant of the Harris Grant Partnership as KNX UK Champion for 2020. The Award is in particular recognition of his work in developing the KNX Code of Conduct as well as many years’ service as a KNX UK Board Member and his promotion of the value of KNX through the excellence of his projects around the world.

The KNX UK Code of Conduct has set the ground rules for avoiding misunderstanding and conflict in residential and commercial projects as installations and contracts inevitably become more complex. Should disagreements arise, it points the way to rapid mediation and resolution.

This piece of work draws on the commitment good practice that is already the hallmark of the KNX UK Association membership along with Neil’s personal experience of complex, bespoke integration and underpins them with sound professional legal advice.

Neil Harris

Behind the calm exterior of our 2020 champion lies a true passion for KNX which streamlines the realisation of every Harris Grant project and the extraordinary solutions it has delivered for discerning owners of luxury residences, superyachts and commercial properties.

Neil established Harris Grant in the early 1980s. With his background in recording studio design, his goal was to fuse the best technologies with innovative design to create beautiful spaces with no compromise on sound and vision are reproduction fidelity. KNX supports the agility and freedom he wanted as a designer and enables the integration of sophisticated solutions that bring networked home entertainment, building access and environmental systems under effortless, reliable user control.

Neil’s signature works include Grammy Award winner Peter Gabriel’s stunning Real World studios near Bath, New York’s legendary Hit Factory Studios and Lords Cricket Ground in London. He has also delivered a series of technically audacious commissions for yacht owners and shipyards.

Neil holds numerous technical awards and citations for his innovations in architectural acoustics and AV design, including a Silver Certificate from the Institute of Acoustics. He has held senior executive positions on the board of the Audio Engineering Society, and has published numerous technical papers in the fields of music recording technology. In 2016 he was invited to join the KNX UK Board to represent integrator membership and without doubt, the while KNX world has benefitted from his expertise.