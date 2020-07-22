Nicotra Gebhardt PFP (EC) plug fan is ideal solution for medium-pressure applications

Nicotra Gebhardt extends their PFP plug fan offering

Fan manufacturer Nicotra Gebhardt has extended its PFP plug fan offering with the introduction of a new 4.1kW external rotor motor. This new addition extends the range to cover motors from 1kW to 4kW with impeller sizes from 280mm to 630mm.

The PFP, a compact EC plug fan, combines Nicotra Gebhardt’s efficient and highly configurable control platform with outstanding aerodynamics, making it the ideal solution for medium-pressure applications around 1000Pa. Featuring a lightweight, high-efficiency aluminum impeller, the PFP delivers efficiency gains due to reduced motor influence and low interference loss within the fan enclosure.

Greg Llewellyn, Managing Director for Nicotra Gebhardt UK said “The addition of this new motor size extends our lightweight plug fan range, the next step will be to add higher motor powers and larger impeller sizes to give customers more alternatives to our already strong line-up of high efficiency fans. Whatever the type of fan; forward or backward curved, plenum or scroll fan, or indeed whatever application, we can provide our customers with the right solution.”

