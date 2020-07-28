Ideal Commercial Welcome New Appointment To Specification Sales Team

Michael Fraser

Michael Fraser has joined Ideal Commercial as Specification Manager for East and West Midlands.

In a new role, Michael will be focussing on the Consultant market across the Midlands. He brings substantial experience with him having been in the HVAC industry for nearly 20 years. Prior to joining Ideal Commercial, Michael spent 9 years with Jeremias UK Ltd.

Commenting on his appointment Michael said: “I’m really looking forward to raising awareness of Ideal Commercial with the M&E Consultant community of the Midlands, and subsequently seeing our products entered into more specifications which is crucial in developing the continued growth of our company.”

In light of the current restrictions relating to COVID-19, Michael is available to meet Consultants remotely. He is also able to arrange virtual CPD sessions.

