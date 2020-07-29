EV Private Equity invests in e-learning company Trainor to enable international growth

New investment to drive expansion plans for Trainor

Trainor, provider of electrical safety training, digital solutions and consultancy services to the global energy, renewables, power and grid, and maritime industries, has secured new investment from EV Private Equity to support its international expansion plans. The investment will see EV Private Equity become the majority shareholder, alongside Trainor management and employees.

This investment will fund the business´ expansion across the Nordics. The existing management team will be augmented in the sales and financials functions as EV Private Equity’s Senior Partners Per Arne Jensen and Rune Jensen, and Investment Director, Tomas Hvamb, will join the Board of Directors and bring experience in launching high growth businesses into new global markets.

Trainor has developed a large suite of proprietary e-learning, blended learning, classroom training courses, and tailor-made courses for any customer need. These courses offer internationally recognised accreditations, allowing individuals to work in the oil and gas, renewables and utilities sectors, in often complex and hazardous environments.

The renewable sector will be a new focus area for Trainor. According to RenewableUK, direct and indirect employment in the wind, wave and tidal energy sectors could grow from 34,000 in 2013 to over 100,000 by 2023. This surge in demand for skilled personnel highlights the need for advice and training as the world shifts to a low carbon economy.

Peter Svarrer, incoming executive chairman at Trainor, said in connection with the investment: “As a firm with a strong Norwegian heritage and global links, EV Private Equity is the ideal fit to support Trainor’s next phase of growth. This investment creates an exciting opportunity for Trainor to drive growth in the Nordics, as well as the thriving renewable energy sector.

“Trainor operates in high growth markets, with e-learning expected to grow by 80% from 2017 to 2023, and electricity demand expected to increase by 68% from 2016 to 2040, in-line with the world’s commitment to the energy transition.”

