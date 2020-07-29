Pandemic Forces Further CSA Awards Postponement

The Commissioning Specialists Association (CSA) awards have been moved to next year

Given the continuing business and social interruption caused by COVID-19, and the adverse effect this might have on the overall awards process, the Commissioning Specialists Association (CSA) in tandem with its event organiser, Touchwave Media, has made the decision to move this year’s Gala Awards Ceremony into next year.

Having already postponed the event from its usual June dateline to late November, Touchwave Media has been in regular communication with the venue regarding its ability to facilitate the awards dinner, and it is now apparent that the ongoing disruption, coupled with the current ‘social distancing’ measures, is likely to impact hugely on its viability.

Given the complex nature of such an event and the amount of time, work and effort spent in its planning, promotion, entry, judging and final delivery, the CSA believe this to be the correct, and only decision that could be made.

Commenting on the postponement, Event Director, Andrew Castle said, ”The health and safety of our guests and attendees is of course paramount, although consideration must also be given to the credibility and presentation of the overall awards programme, as a significantly reduced event is in no one’s interest.”

He continued, “We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and understanding during these extremely challenging times, and hope that we can all get through the coming months in good health and safe keeping.”

The event will now be staged on Thursday 10th June 2021 at the Guoman Tower Hotel, adjacent to Tower Bridge in London, and on the exact same basis. All existing sponsorships, table bookings and overnight accommodation will be honoured for this new dateline and will be carried forward accordingly.

The CSA Awards were conceived and launched with the sole aim of recognising and rewarding business and professional excellence right across the entire commissioning arena, and so despite the current challenges we can now look forward to a wonderful evening of reward and celebration in the summer of next year, when hopefully the current health crisis will be behind us.

Commenting on the awards, CSA Chairman, Mark Todd said “The 2019 CSA Awards proved once again to be a huge success and provided an excellent forum through which to celebrate commissioning excellence. Despite the challenges brought about by the current pandemic, I very much look forward to building on that success, and would encourage all those operating in this wonderful sector of ours to put forward a nomination and pursue the recognition they deserve.”

With the Gala Awards Ceremony now taking place in June next year, the opportunity to submit nominations has also been extended, with the entry deadline moving to Wednesday 28th April 2021. This will allow all those individuals and businesses operating within the commissioning sector, ample time to consider, prepare and submit their award-winning entries.

