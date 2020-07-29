Zumtobel gives Aquarium 2 a new modern design

29 July, 2020
Zumtobel
The Aquarium 2

Lighting for a major office development has been provided by Zumtobel

Zumtobel has provided the lighting for the refurbishment of Aquarium 2, one of Reading’s most prestigious office developments, which includes a selection of featured and functional luminaires for the building’s modern design.

Aquarium 2 is part of The Aquarium, which stands at the heart of Reading town centre near the main entrance to the Oracle Shopping Centre, providing a variety of retail stores, financial services and restaurants for all tastes. The project involved the redevelopment of a Grade II listed bank’s open plan office space.

Zumtobel’s design team worked in close collaboration with KNG Building Services and DWP Associates to devise a scheme that addressed the exacting criteria for a modern, well-lit office environment. Suspended MIREL evolution 36W luminaires in white illuminate  the main office space, with unique LED optics that combine directional light distribution while maintaining an unmatched value of UGR

ONDARIA in black has been utilised to perfectly compliment the interior of the reception without detracting from the interior styling. The round ONDARIA is optimised to meet the demands of contemporary spaces and incorporates both a homogeneous light surface and excellent sound absorption.

CLARIS evolution luminaires in black have provided the illumination in the stairwells and landings delivering a combination of sophisticated LED technology and an MPO+ micro prismatic structure that ensures high levels of visual comfort. The ratio between direct and indirect output is optimised to generate a pleasant spatial atmosphere and a significant increase in efficiency, boasting 150 lumens per watt.

