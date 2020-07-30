Lochinvar makes double sales appointment

Will Brook

Dean Thornton and Will Brooks have taken up area sales manager roles at Lochinvar

Water heater, boiler and renewable company Lochinvar has further boosted its sales team in line with its continued growth plans and to provide additional support to its customers.

It has appointed two new area sales managers: Dean Thornton to cover London, West Sussex and Surrey and Will Brook for the South West of England.

These key appointments are part of the company’s strategy to increase UK coverage and supports the launch of a series of new products in the past year, including high efficiency, low NOx boilers; stainless steel water heaters and additions to its range of air source heat pumps.

Dean Thornton

Mr Thornton has been in the industry since 1997. Most recently he was specification manager at Baxi Heating and was previously an area sales manager for Andrews Water Heaters. He brings extensive supply chain experience to the role including many years dealing directly with end clients and consulting engineers.

Mr Brook first joined the industry in 2003 and is an experienced commercial gas industry professional with wide knowledge of installations, specification work and managerial duties. He was previously a commercial gas installation manager for British Gas and has been running his own commercial business for the past three years.

“We are delighted to welcome Dean and Will to our expanded sales team,” said Lochinvar regional sales manager Scott Mason. “We have been experiencing steady growth for several years now and, having further extended our product range, were in need of additional sales and technical expertise to provide the necessary level of support to our customers.”

Related links: