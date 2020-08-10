Condair appoints new service engineer in Scotland

Adam Norton

Condair, has appointed Adam Norton as a humidifier service engineer based out of Edinburgh.

Having a service engineer located in Scotland strengthens Condair’s strategic presence in the region and allows the company to provide a more efficient response time to its Scottish customers.

Adam joins Condair from the Royal Navy, where he spent five years as a Leading Engineer Technician and, among other things, qualified as a Nuclear Reactor Operator.

Tony Tullett, Service Manager at Condair, comments, “We are very happy to welcome Adam to the Condair service team. We are very proud to be expanding, even further, the UK’s largest specialist humidifier engineering department. Now with 18 service engineers spread across the UK, Condair is perfectly placed to support our clients wherever they may be, and deliver the manufacturer’s expertise directly on-site.”

