WSCAD SUITE X PLUS is now available

WSCAD announces the launch of the new SUITE X PLUS

Now available with three upgrade levels – Compact, Professional and Ultimate. The SUITE X PLUS is designed to help building automation companies and electrical designers to perform their tasks within the disciplines of building automation, electrical installation, electrical engineering, piping and instrumentation and fluid engineering as well as cabinet design. “SUITE X PLUS is our most powerful Electrical CAD software with modern technologies such as augmented reality, multi threading and automation. It has numerous new functions, is significantly faster with better quality and can be individually adapted to the requirements of the user“, said Axel Zein, CEO WSCAD GmbH.

The new and improved features include:

Speed and performance: According to a survey of electrical CAD users, speed is rated as one of the top three most important features. The speed of the WSCAD Electrical CAD solution has been increased considerably through parallel processing (multi threading) and further code optimisations. Projects with more than 1000 pages are opened quickly, a PLC is created in no time at all and terminal management is super fast. The speed with which a complete set of documentation can be produced is more than ten times faster than in previous versions.

Improved usability: Along with the optimised menu structure for faster working, a new and convenient way of using symbol rotation variants will save a lot of time. The use of path variables enables flexible configuration of the data export process. Wire names for labelling wires can be created individually based on the user’s own requirements. Cables are managed consistently across all trades – regardless of whether they are on a schematic diagram or a cabinet design or for use in building automation or electrical installation.

Optimised for building automation: As a complete Electrical CAD solution, WSCAD SUITE X PLUS combines building automation as well as machinery and plant engineering on one single platform – without any data interruptions. The new features in the Building Automation discipline include the automatic generation of automation diagrams and electrical schematics, the assignment of existing data points to controllers, the new data point key plugin BKS_13 and the expansion of the user-defined plugin BKS_Open to include the automated creation of function texts and part data from data point keys. All in all, these will save building automation companies a great deal of time and improve the quality of their design documents at the same time.

Modular, scalable and flexible – to rent or purchase: Just as the range of functions required and the number of workstations can change, the WSCAD solution can be expanded in line with user requirements and without any data interruptions. Simply activate the product key provided and start using the new feature straight away. The previous purchased license is now supplemented by a new rental option: short-term rental to cover any temporary requirement and enable peak demands to be met and long-term rental to enable cost-effective use of WSCAD SUITE X PLUS, without putting a strain on your finances. Besides the classic single-user license, a network license is also available if there is a requirement for using a laptop on a construction site or at home, for example.

A wide range of functions at a fair price

Modern augmented reality apps for fast information: WSCAD SUITE X PLUS includes two augmented reality apps. The Cabinet AR App enables maintenance engineers and service technicians to scan field devices and control cabinet components using their smartphone or tablet to gain immediate access to all up-to-date designs, including reference names, 3D views of components, complete part data and manufacturers’ original data sheets. As a result, the availability of a component can be established in real time. Within the production, installers can wire and mark connections and save the current state. A report will always ensure that nothing has been forgotten. The Building AR App can help building planners produce building inventories. Rooms, including doors and windows, can be scanned and saved as a DXF file for further processing later on in WSCAD SUITE X PLUS. This can be a major benefit if modifications are being made to existing buildings and the relevant documentation is not available or incorrect.

High automation in electrical design: WSCAD SUITE X PLUS enables recurring processes and routine tasks to be automated so that engineers and designers can make the best possible use of their time. Macros and variants not only save time but also create a company-wide uniform standard. Using these templates, whole plans can be generated automatically at the touch of a button. Product configuration tools take care of the creation of the plans from start to finish, without any interaction with the electrical designer. As a result, design processes now take a matter of minutes rather than weeks.

Various interfaces enable seamless integration in the IT and development environment. These include the PLM/ERP connection and interfaces with the SIEMENS TIA Portal V1.0 and V1.1 for the configuration of PLC modules, for example. Phoenix Contact’s PROJECT complete and WAGO’s smartDESIGNER are intended to help with the configuring or labelling of terminals while M-Print PRO from Weidmüller is for labelling texts. The data produced can be used immediately on production machinery and automatic drilling machines, as for example nVent/Steinhauer, Komax and Rittal/Kiesling cable assembly systems or for the delivery of CadCabel ready-made cable bundles. All with no additional software or licensing costs.

Easy to use and high functionality at a fair price: 55 percent of all electrical CAD users consider ease of operation to be by far the most important feature when choosing software. Despite having an extensive range of functions, the WSCAD software is intuitive and easy to use and up to 60 percent more affordable than most of the other solutions on the market. A cost benefit that is reflected in annual maintenance costs as well as in lower training and administrative expenses.