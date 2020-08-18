Electrical training routes launched by TESP

A series of recommended training routes have been developed by The Electrotechnical Skills Partnership (TESP) to provide clear direction on the right paths to becoming a qualified electrician.

Skills, qualifications and competence are firmly at the top of the agenda following the Hackitt Review recommendations, ongoing reforms to building regulations and the sharp focus on the skills needed by the construction and built environment sector as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

With over 150,000 UK redundancies made to date by businesses affected by Covid-19*, TESP hopes these routes will help individuals make informed decisions about how to spend their time and money to re-train as there are many electrical qualifications on offer, but not all provide the skills needed by employers.

Hosted on the Electrical Careers website, the routes are also designed to educate school leavers and those looking to upskill within the industry. The advice given to all is that an apprenticeship is the preferred route into the industry, as it provides the essential work-based experience needed to develop knowledge, skills and competence over a period of time.

Traditionally seen as only suitable for young people, in England employers can now access funding for apprentices of any age. Between August 2020 and January 2021, businesses can also receive an incentive payment of up to £3000 per apprentice, in a move intended to drive apprenticeship recruitment.

Recognising that not everyone will be able to secure an apprenticeship place, alternative routes are given for those eligible for Further Education funding and also those looking to fund their own skills development, such as career changers or re-trainers.

Importantly, the routes clearly stress that becoming a fully qualified electrician can only be achieved with valid on-site work experience, as opposed to courses that offer no ‘real world’ practical skills.

With these routes now providing clear guidance on recommended electrical training and qualifications, TESP suggests this approach could be replicated in other industries to help everyone considering construction and built environment careers.

