Elta Fans Bolsters BSI Certification for Smoke Fans with VSDs

Testing is now complete for Elta Fans’ Applied Technology division, so ventilation specifiers can access fully compliant high-temperature fan packages complete with a variable speed drive (VSD).

By testing its high-performance smoke fans alongside various VSDs in accordance with BS EN12101-3:2015, Elta Fans Applied Technology aims to offer the market a more competitive holistic solution. In addition, Elta Fans’ BSI certification is now issued from the Netherlands to ensure its products can be CE marked irrespective of the outcome of Brexit negotiations.

With the construction industry tackling a balancing act of declining budgets alongside improved sustainability and safety targets, Elta Fans strives to develop highly efficient impellers that provide an economic way of moving high volumes of air at low to medium pressures. By incorporating the VSD with the fan itself, system specifiers and designers are offered a streamlined approach to compliance.

The fans were tested at BSRIA’s testing facility in Bracknell, for F300 (300°C 2Hr) and F400 (400°C 2Hr). Having the fans running with VSD during the test means that the fans and VSD can be used together without the need for bypassing or fitting filters to the VSD in fire mode.

