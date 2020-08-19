Vent-Axia’s ventilation helps provide comfort in luxury home

British fan manufacturer Vent-Axia has been specified as part of a luxury 1,300m2 new-build family home in Kingswood, Surrey.

Designed to provide privacy, space, luxury and comfort the property spans four floors, with five Vent-Axia Sentinel Kinetic High Flow Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) units providing ventilation for the project. Featuring a cinema, a basement swimming pool with spa and sauna, a golf simulation room and a fully-equipped fitness suite, as well as a separate studio flat for guests, all of which will benefit from quiet and energy efficient effective ventilation.

The build was project managed by the owner who appointed Built Environment Technology Ltd (BES Ltd) as the MVHR specialist with full turnkey responsibility for specification, design, procurement and project management. Built Environment specified the Vent-Axia Sentinel Kinetic High Flow MVHR units to provide energy efficient ventilation throughout and the units were selected thanks to their high efficiency, their ability to meet the substantial airflow demands of the property and to ensure excellent indoor air quality with proportionate control – the units are factory-fitted with an integral humidity sensor, which intelligently tracks air quality and adjusts ventilation rates accordingly.

With energy-efficiency also central to the project it was vital to reduce the heating and cooling demands of the home; to achieve this, the Vent-Axia MVHR system was combined with geothermal intake ducts, which harness ground energy to remove the extremes of outside temperatures. As fresh filtered air is drawn through polymer ducts which are laid at a depth of 1.5-2.5m below ground, renewable geothermal energy is transferred to the intake air, providing natural warmth when very cold outside and natural cooling when hot, with potential annual energy-savings of 3,400kWh (the equivalent to a saving of £476 a year when using an electricity tariff of 14p/kWh). In addition, conventional higher-energy frost-protection heaters are not required, as would normally be the case.

“This large-scale project involved a complex ventilation system design, combined with geothermal intake ducts to optimise energy-efficiency gains all year round. We specified the Vent-Axia Sentinel Kinetic High Flow units, as they provide high levels of performance and efficiency, with very site-friendly characteristics such as side and top duct connections, which are valuable in confined spaces. The Client’s brief was to maximise the provision of energy-efficient ventilation and indoor comfort and this has been achieved.” said Richard Porteous, Senior Projects Manager at Built Environment Technology Ltd.

