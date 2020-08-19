Priva Building Automation on Tour: Building technologies manufacturer takes latest innovations direct to customers

A leading building technologies manufacturer has announced the launch of a new, safe way to stay connected with customers, consultants and Partners.

Priva Building Automation UK will tour the UK with its traveling ‘exhibition’, the Priva Bus during October 2020. The Priva Bus enables the company’s UK team to take its innovations and solutions direct to customers and stakeholders; wherever they are located. The Priva team will plan a route around the UK taking in all four countries within the United Kingdom. Depending on distancing measures in place at the time, customers and partners based in Southern Ireland may need to travel to location across the border.

The company believes its touring showcase offers a safe and attractive alternative to its usual schedule of third-party events and on-site briefings.

Gavin Holvey, General Manager – UK & Ireland comments:

“With so many trade exhibitions and face to face opportunities postponed this year, we knew we need to find a safe, alternative way to keep in touch with people. Sometimes, a video call just isn’t enough. The Priva Bus is a brilliant initiative: it will be a place where visitors can learn - in a safe environment - about our Building Management System (BMS) packages, Cloud Services, natural ventilation and smart, healthy building technologies. And, the real benefit is, we can bring our Priva Bus right to customers’ doorsteps.

Companies interested in booking a visit from the Priva UK Team and the Priva Bus can do so by email, phone or online. Strict social distancing and hygiene measures will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors and Priva’s staff.

