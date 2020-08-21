Gilberts helps deliver world-class technology without drama

Delivery of a key, complex element of a core services building for a world-class centre without “a huge song and dance” has laid the foundation for a long-term working relationship.

The trust has been established between the team at Rydon Construction and Gilberts Blackpool, for the National Composites Centre, that saw bespoke solutions pioneered to protect the quality and validity of build.

Explained Rydon project manager Neil Spurway: “It’s the first time I personally have worked with Gilberts; I wouldn’t hesitate to use them again. They delivered a complex project efficiently, cleanly and, bearing in mind the complexity of the job, without a huge song and dance.”

Rydon turned to Gilberts to design and manufacture the ventilation louvres for part of the National Composites Centre – the UK’s world-leading composite research and development facility that collaborates with customers from all sectors to solve the most complex engineering challenges.

The louvres were needed to allow optimum ventilation with appropriate levels of weather protection int the building which will accommodate workshops, office and plant including huge compressor units. However, any penetration of the building cladding system would have invalidated warranty.

Gilberts worked closely with Rydon to design out that problem, by developing a bespoke fixing system for the louvres that secured the banks direct to the building structural steelwork with special angled cleats.

A further complexity to the project was the size and shape of the WGK75 louvre banks.

Panel lengths up to 7.5m long and 5.7m high with standard performance louvre blades fixed at 75mm pitch varying in length between 1.4m- 2.3m were manufactured, supplied and installed by Gilberts. More than 200 mullions plus mitring of all blade sections on the abutting corners were needed to create the 310+m long screen along two facades at high level. Gilberts also supplied and installed a series of removable panels and three separate louvre double doors at low level to facilitate access.

