Further postponement announced for AEMT awards dinner

Acknowledging the ongoing challenges brought about by COVID-19, and the possible effect this might have on the awards entry process, coupled with the Governments recent extension to the restrictions, the AEMT Council have decided to postpone its Gala Awards Dinner to November next year.

Originally scheduled for its regular November timeline in 2020, the Awards Ceremony was quite rightly moved to a new date in April 2021. However, given the situation, and the continued uncertainty caused by both the pandemic and the resulting constraints, the event will now take place on the evening of Thursday 18th November 2021. The Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Coventry will again play host to this special evening, as it will for the associated AEMT Conference which will be staged during the day, with the move heralding a return to the usual end of year timing and location.

This, the fourth staging of the AEMT Gala Awards Dinner will once again bring together the entire electrical and mechanical trades sector in a celebration of business and professional excellence. Recognising and rewarding the achievements of both individuals and companies operating within the electrical & mechanical maintenance and repair sector, personal endeavour, product innovation, skills training, engineering advancement and commercial acumen will once again be acknowledged and celebrated.

Industry wide engagement

Operated by the Association of Electrical and Mechanical Trades (AEMT) and produced by Touchwave Media, the awards will again acknowledge the skill, effort and sheer dedication of the people and businesses serving this important sector of industry. With sponsorship provided by a host of leading industry names, which to date has included ABB, Avonmore Electrical, Axflow, Drives & Controls, EMIR Software, Fanuc UK, Fletcher Moorland, Menzel, Musk Process Services, Plant & Works Engineering, Sulzer, TEC Motors and WEG UK, well deserved industry-wide recognition will be given to those businesses, who are excelling in their commercial endeavours. Something which has been increasingly evident throughout the pandemic, with many companies going far beyond the call of duty, in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of plant and equipment within our critical sectors.

Award categories

The following seven categories make up the 2020/21 awards programme: -

• Product of the Year

• Project of the Year

• Service Centre of the Year

• Supplier of the Year

• Contribution to Skills & Training Award

• Rising Star Award

• Lifetime Achievement Award

Call for nominations

Entries are being sought for any company, product, application or individual involved in the supply, installation, service, maintenance and repair of industrial machinery technology such as electric motors, drives, pumps, fans, gearboxes, generators, transformers, switchgear and ancillary equipment. Individuals can put forward entries for themselves and their own company, or they can nominate others that they know merit recognition. The online entry process couldn’t be easier, so anyone wishing to play their part in highlighting engineering excellence should visit the AEMT Awards website – www.aemtawards.com.

Closing date for entries

Given the new date for the presentation ceremony, the closing date for all entries has been extended to 5.00pm on Friday 10th September 2021, so for those wanting industry-wide recognition for a job well done, be it for product innovation or project management, for application know-how, or service and repair, they should make a note of this date.

It is free of charge to enter the awards, but the promotional value associated with being selected as a finalist is worth many hundreds of pounds. And for those individuals and companies fortunate enough to be announced as one of the seven winners during the charged atmosphere of the gala awards dinner, the promotional benefit is even greater.

So, what have you got to lose? Just 20 minutes spent completing the online entry form, providing the information and details that you have at your disposal and which presents and supports your business and professional endeavours, could make you a winner in your industry’s awards programme; the gravitas and promotional exposure for which is both valuable and enduring.

www.aemtawards.com

