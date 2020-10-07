DeltaQ more ready than ever to globally reduce commercial buildings’ CO2-emissions up to 40%

New CEO and capital increase to reduce commercial buildings’ CO2-emissions up to 40%

DeltaQ, a Brussels based scale-up focusing on reducing energy consumption in commercial buildings, attracted additional equity funding to fuel its international impact on CO2 reduction and to expand its commercial and operations teams. New CEO Khadija Nadi plans to lead the company towards achieving these goals and contributing significantly to worldwide sustainability targets.

The investment round was led by Impact Capital (holding Piet Colruyt) and Aconterra. Thomas Leysen, Elanti and the management also participated in the capital increase.

DeltaQ has developed and is commercialising a machine learning solution that continuously optimizes building controls (heating, cooling, ventilation) to reduce energy consumption, CO2-emissions while also improving the indoor climate in commercial buildings. DeltaQ typically reduces CO2-emissions for its customers with 15% to 40% and can contribute significantly to reduce global climate change.

