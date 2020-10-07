Sir Brendan Barber joins JIB National Board and will chair Major Contractors’ Committee

The Joint Industry Board (JIB) is delighted to confirm that Sir Brendan Barber, former General Secretary of the United Kingdom's Trades Union Congress (TUC), has agreed to chair the Major Contractors’ Committee (MCC) and will join the JIB National Board as a Public Interest Member.

Sir Brendan Barber spent most of his working life at the TUC, joining in 1975 and retiring at the end of 2012 having served the last 10 years as General Secretary. From 2014 to the middle of 2020 he was Chair of the Advisory and Conciliation Service (Acas). He has served on a number of other public bodies including the Commission on Employment and Skills and was a member of the Court of Directors of the Bank of England from 2003 to 2012. He has also served on the boards of Transport for London and Openreach.

The JIB is an impartial organisation that sets the standards for employment, welfare, grading and apprentice training in the electrical contracting industry. Its work is targeted at improving the industry, its status and productivity. In setting the standards for training, competence and terms and conditions of employment, the JIB has helped its members to maintain stability in the workplace and offer employment conditions that attract, train and motivate the best operatives.

JIB Chief Executive Jay Parmar welcomed Sir Brendan, saying: “It gives me enormous pleasure to welcome Sir Brendan on to the JIB National Board. His impressive work over the span of his career makes him an ideal choice to chair the MCC and we will benefit hugely from having him on board. We are all looking forward to working with him.”

Established by the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) and Unite the Union, the JIB MCC exists to provide a forum for multi-service contractors to discuss issues of mutual concern with Unite the Union. The focus of issues discussed will pay particular attention to employment practices and skill levels across the workforce, at the same time seeking to support growth and respond to external challenges.

Ian Woodland, National Officer at Unite the Union, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sir Brendan to the JIB. Drawing on his immense knowledge and experience, especially during these challenging times, will be vital in supporting the sector and its workforce.”

Andrew Eldred, Director of Employment and Skills at the ECA, said: “Sir Brendan’s appointment is excellent news, both for major contractors and the wider JIB membership. His experience, contacts and insight should prove invaluable in supporting the work of the Major Contractors’ Committee, as well as a real asset on the National Board.”

Commenting on his new position, Sir Brendan said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be taking on this role and I would like to thank the JIB for welcoming me on to the National Board. I have huge admiration for the work the JIB and its members do in improving competence and standards for the industry and I hope that I can use my background and experience in my new role as chair of the MCC and assist the JIB in its efforts to continue effecting positive change.”

www.jib.org.uk

Related links: