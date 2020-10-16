Lochinvar launches new range of thermal stores

Lochinvar has extended its range of thermal stores in response to growing demand for hybrid low carbon heating and hot water solutions. 

The new HSV range comprises 10 models with capacities from 600 to 2,000 litres delivering pre-heated water for domestic hot water (DHW) systems. They feature stainless steel coils and can work with up to three separate sources of heat. This makes them the perfect fit for a hybrid solution

They will help the system achieve maximum operating efficiency and can also extend the working life of a heat pump by reducing short cycling to minimise wear and tear on the pump and compressor.

Lochinvar’s new thermal stores can also provide pre-heated feed water for traditional methods of generating hot water such as direct gas or electric storage water heaters. Pre-heating the feed water saves on energy consumption and carbon emissions.

As well as being able to accept heat from multiple sources, including heat pumps and high efficiency boilers, the HSV store can work as an effective low loss header between the heat source(s) and a low temperature hot water system. Each model is supplied with pre-fitted insulation, which exceeds current Building Regulation requirements.

