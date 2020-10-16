PLC Software Update for RDM’s HVACR & BMS Controllers

Programmable logic controller (PLC) software TDB provides the user with the capability to create custom control algorithms for any BMS application.

Software license lasting for the lifetime of the product, unlimited users, no annual fees, and free-to-download desktop editing software.

It is built in as standard on a range of RDM’s PLCs, designed for use in BMS, HVAC and refrigeration applications. This includes the Intuitive TDB controller, small format Mini Intuitive TDB controller and TouchXL TDB Controller featuring a 10” colour touch display. The host of new features include an optional secondary IP network adapter, new Modbus adapter communication settings and enhanced user access settings.

