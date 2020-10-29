J S Wright to appoint Ian Hill as its first Commercial Manager

Based at the Birmingham headquarters but also serving its London office, Ian will manage the financing of J S Wright’s UK-wide M&E projects, ensuring these are all protected from commercial risk and achieve their full objectives.

With almost 25 years of commercial experience in contracting and consultancy, Ian was previously Midlands Regional Commercial Manager for a multinational support services and construction group. Prior to that, he was associate director for a multinational professional services consultancy responsible for the delivery of all M&E services outside London.

